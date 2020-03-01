🎾 Kansas Outlasts No. 41 Northwestern, 4-3

EVANSTON, Ill. – No. 50 Kansas women’s tennis picked up their second straight road win by the score of 4-3, as the Jayhawks (6-4) outlast the 41st-ranked Northwestern Wildcats (5-5) on Sunday afternoon at the Combe Tennis Center.

The Jayhawks opened the match with a nail-biter in doubles play, where Kansas pulled off back-to-back doubles points to take a 1-0 advantage. The Wildcats posted the first doubles win on court one, but senior Maria Toran Ribes and freshman Luniuska Delgado responded with a 7-5 victory. All eyes were on court two as sophomores Malkia Ngounoue and Julia Deming (KU) went to a tiebreaker set up to decide the clinching point. Ngounoue and Deming held on to defeat NU, 7-6 (7-5).

The battle between the Jayhawks and Wildcats continue in singles as each posted a match on the scoreboard. NU grabbed the first of the day, defeating Delgado in two sets, but Toran Ribes put the Jayhawks back on top with a 6-3, 6-2 victory on court four. Kansas went on to increase its lead after wins by Ngounoue (6-6, 6-4) and Roxana Manu (4-6, 6-4, 7-5). Manu’s three-thriller clinched the match for the Jayhawks, 4-3.

Up Next:

Kansas continues on the road at Rice on March 7 at noon, before heading back to Lawrence for its Big 12 home opener versus Oklahoma on March 13 at 5 p.m.