👟 Kansas Prepped for NCAA West Preliminary

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas track and field is set to compete at the NCAA West Preliminary at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, Arkansas, as the Jayhawks look to punch their tickets to the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Kansas will be represented by 27 individuals across 17 events during the four-day NCAA West Preliminary. All four days of action will stream live on SEC Network +.

Among the Jayhawks in action on the women’s team are, Mariah Kuykendoll (400 meters, 4×400 meter relay), Honour Finley (800 meters, 4×400 meter relay), Ahmya McKeithan (4×400 meter relay), Satanya Wright (4×400 meter relay), Anna Siemens (4×400 meter relay), Lona Latema (3,000 meter steeplechase), Rylee Anderson (high jump), Kennedy Doakes (high jump), Khristen Bryant (pole vault), Samantha Van Hoecke (pole vault), Taylor Starkey (pole vault), Gabby Hoke (pole vault) and Alexandra Emilianov (discus, shot put).

On the men’s side for KU are, Michael Joseph (400 meters), AJ Green (800 meters), Devin Loudermilk (high jump), Zach Bradford (pole vault), Clayton Simms (pole vault), Kyle Rogers (pole vault), Jake Freidel (pole vault), Andrew Saloga (pole vault), Tyler Pride (long jump), George Jackson (long jump), Jaden Patterson (triple jump), Patrick Larrison (shot put, discus), George Evans (discus), Oleg Klykov (hammer throw).

The NCAA West Preliminary consists of the top-48 individuals in each event, 24 relays, from both the east and west regions qualify for their respective preliminary round. Athletes with the top 12 times/marks and the best 12 relay teams at both the East and West Preliminary Rounds sites will qualify for the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon on June 8-12.