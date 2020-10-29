🎾 Kansas Preps for K-State Fall Invite

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas tennis travels to Manhattan, Kansas, for the K-State Fall Invite taking place Friday, October 30 through Sunday, November 1 at the Mike Goss Tennis Stadium.

Kansas State University will play host, with Iowa State joining the Jayhawks and Wildcats.

The K-State Fall Invite will include both doubles and singles play, with the doubles session beginning each day at 10:30 a.m., CT, and singles will follow in the afternoon.

Fans and spectators are allowed inside the tennis stadium and are asked to use the Denison side entrance of the Mike Goss Tennis Stadium. Those who enter must be wearing a mask at all times while viewing the matches.

Last weekend (Oct 23-25), the Jayhawks competed in the ITA Central Regional Championship, where junior Malkia Ngounoue highlighted Kansas’ performance, finishing in second place. KU posted 16 victories to cap the weekend.

For results and updates, follow @KansasTennis on Twitter.