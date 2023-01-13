👟 Kansas Reclaims KU-KSU-WSU Triangular Title with Dominating Performance Friday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas track & field kicked off its 2023 schedule with a dominating performance at the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular in Topeka, Kansas on Friday, where the Jayhawks scored 268 points to reclaim the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular title.

“Everyone wanted to come and do well here and they did a really good job, it was a total team effort,” Head coach Stanley Redwine said. “Where we are right now, I don’t get too excited because it’s the beginning of the year, but it’s a good place to start.”

Kansas’ 268 points were the most points scored in the meet since the reboot of the Triangular in 2015, while it was Kansas’ first time winning the title since 2018. Kansas has now claimed the Triangular title four times (2016, 2017, 2018, 2023), ending Kansas State’s three-straight wins.

Kansas’ TJ Robinson and Lona Latema were named High Point Award winners after Robinson scored 12 points and Latema scored 14 points in their respective events. Kansas claimed victories in 16 events, including five Washburn Indoor Athletic Facility records and a KU-KSU-WSU Triangular meet record.

Senior Rylee Anderson continued her strong start to the season in the women’s high jump by clearing a new facility record of 1.84m (6-0.5 ft.), winning the event. Anderson entered as the nation’s leader in the event after setting the school record of 1.88m (6-2 ft.) at the Bob Timmons Challenge.