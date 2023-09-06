Kansas Rowing Announces 2023-24 Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Rowing coach Carrie Cook-Callen announced today the team’s schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 campaign. The schedule includes four away races and three to be hosted by the Jayhawks between their home sites in Lawrence and Kansas City.

"Campus is buzzing again as students and our full team dawned upon Lawrence for the start of fall classes. What's ahead for the 2023-24 rowing season and our team's schedule is familiar but filled with opportunities to race amongst some of the best in collegiate women's rowing. We look forward to the journey and challenges as well as seeing many Jayhawks at our local regattas and on the road."

The season kicks off with a preseason Boathouse Battle on Sept. 23 in Lawrence as KU Rowing faces off with the campus club team, KU Crew, in an exhibition race. Things continue Oct. 21 as KU heads to the Head of the Charles in Cambridge, Massachusetts. This will be the second consecutive year that KU has sent its 1 Varsity 8 boat to compete at the regatta. The Jayhawks will then return home and close out the fall portion of the schedule with the Jayhawk Jamboree on Saturday, Nov. 4, in Lawrence.

Following the semester break, Kansas will travel to Oklahoma City (March 23) and Central Florida (March 29-30) before returning home to host a Double Dual against Iowa and Minnesota at Wyandotte County Lake on Saturday, April 13. KU then heads to the Lake Wheeler Invite at Duke on April 26-27 before concluding the regular season with the Dillons Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State on May 4 in Kansas City, Kansas.

Postseason competition begins on May 19 at the Big 12 Championship in Sarasota, Florida.

Kansas is led by sophomore Katia Ustiuzhanina, who earned All-America Honorable Mention last season. She became the second consecutive Jayhawk to be named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, joining junior Melia Martin, who was the Co-Newcomer of the Year in 2022.