Kansas Rowing Competes at Sunshine State Invite

SARASOTA, Fla. – Kansas rowing advanced all five boats to the second day of racing at the Sunshine State Invite in Sarasota, Fla, on Saturday, April 2.

The competition started on Friday afternoon, when the 2 Varsity 4+ took to the water and finished with a time of 7:43.40. That time qualified the boat for the grand finals on Saturday, where it would compete alongside fellow Jayhawks who competed in the 1 Varsity 4+ event.

The 3 Varsity 8+ had the same luck on Friday, punching its ticket to the grand finals with a time of 6:54.83. Both the 1 and 2 Varsity 8+ moved on to the petite finals.

Saturday started off with the 1 Varsity 8+, which competed in the petite finals and finished in first place with a time of 6:37.54, topping Miami and Kansas State who rounded out the top three. The 2 Varsity 8+ also finished in the top spot in its event with a time of 6:44.22, while 3 Varsity 8+ took third.

The competition wrapped up with 1 & 2 Varsity 4+ taking the final races of the day, as both competed in the grand finales. KU’s 1 Varsity 4+ finished in sixth place with a time of 7:40.79 while 2 Varsity 4+ finished in fourth place of its race.

Up Next:

Kansas will travel north to Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday, April 9th, to take on Creighton in a dual contest.