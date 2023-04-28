Kansas Rowing Hosts Dillons Sunflower Showdown Saturday in Kansas City

Due to forecasted weather concerns, all three teams will race together, beginning at 7:45 a.m. CT on Saturday morning. Only Kansas and Kansas State will score team points, with the team finishing with the most taking home the Dillons Sunflower Showdown trophy.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Rowing will host Creighton and Kansas State on Saturday, April 29, for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown, held at Wyandotte County Lake in Kansas City, Kansas.

"Everyone loves a good local rivalry and we have always enjoyed the friendly one we have with K-State. The Dillons Sunflower Showdown gives us the opportunity to tune up our team before the two weeks leading up to Big 12 Championships. The addition of Creighton to the racing will bring added excitement of three or more boats racing side-by-side on Wyandotte County Lake."

The first race of the day is the 3rd Varsity 4, which features teams from just Kansas and Creighton. The 1st Varsity 8 will race at 8 a.m., followed by the 2nd Varsity 8 (8:10), 1st Varsity 4 (8:20), 2nd Varsity 4 (8:35) and 3rd Varsity 8 (8:50).

At the conclusion of racing, the Dillons Sunflower Showdown trophy will be awarded to the winning team. Kansas will follow with the recognition of graduation seniors. Those who will participate in the senior day ceremonies are Kai Alexander, Karlie Brewer, Danielle Brunig, Loretta Brueckner, Amanda Ferguson, Amber Haden, Ty Kelly-Martin, Jadyn Jay, Shay Pemberton, Savanah Skack, Grace Wallrapp and Stella Warren.

Results from the Dillons Sunflower Showdown will be posted on the Kansas Rowing twitter account. This will be the final regular season competition for the Jayhawks, who will then travel to Austin, Texas for the Big 12 Rowing Championships on Sunday, May 14.