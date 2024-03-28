Kansas Rowing Opens Competition with the Sunshine State Invite

SARASOTA, Fla. – Kansas Rowing is on the road for the first official competition of the spring semester, heading to Sarasota, Florida, to compete in the Sunshine State Invitational on March 29-30.

Kansas will compete in the event for the fourth straight year, as UCF and Jacksonville will serve as the event’s hosts. Kansas is looking to build upon last season’s results at the event, in which the team took home multiple first-place finishes.

“We are very excited to be traveling south to Sarasota, site of the Sunshine State Invite this weekend and Big 12 Championships in May,” Kansas Coach Carrie Cook-Callen said. “This will be our first 2k’s of the season and we will look to implement the growth from training and our scrimmage last weekend.”

Other teams in the field include Boston College, Jacksonville, Kansas State, Michigan State, Old Dominion, Stetson, Tulsa, UCF, Iowa, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, and West Virginia.

Kansas will open the race with the 2v4 boat, starting at 2:30 CT on Friday.

Following the Sunshine State Invite, the Jayhawks will host Iowa and Minnesota in the Kansas Double Dual at Wyandotte County Lake in Kansas City, Kansas on April 13th.