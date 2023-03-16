Kansas Rowing Opens Spring Season in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Kansas Rowing opens the 2023 spring season at the University of Central Oklahoma on Friday, March 17. The racing will begin at 5:00 p.m. CT in Oklahoma City.

The first Kansas race will start at 5:00 p.m. CT with the Varsity 8 race, where Kansas will have two boats in the event. Boat one will consist of Audrey Owens, Katia Ustiuzhanina, Aylin Schafer, Karly Larson, Alaina Ronning, Melia Martin, Amber Cayci, Kai Alexander, and Emma Wistuba. Boat two will be made up of Sarah Sutton, Laura Teska, Ava Black, Grace Wallrapp, Courtney Costain, Alessandra Vedder, Cameron Boyd, Shay Pemberton, and Stella Warren.

The second and final event will begin 15 minutes after, at 5:15 p.m. CT, with the Varsity 4 race. Kansas will again race two boats with boat one consisting of Danielle Brunig, Nastia Draha, Rory Brennan, Jacie Goff, and Karlie Brewer. While boat two will include Olivia Schroeder, Jadyn Jay, Hannah Black, Sophia Fisher, and Kara Lyons.