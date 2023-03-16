Kansas Rowing Opens Spring Season in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Kansas Rowing opens the 2023 spring season at the University of Central Oklahoma on Friday, March 17. The racing will begin at 5:00 p.m. CT in Oklahoma City.
The first Kansas race will start at 5:00 p.m. CT with the Varsity 8 race, where Kansas will have two boats in the event. Boat one will consist of Audrey Owens, Katia Ustiuzhanina, Aylin Schafer, Karly Larson, Alaina Ronning, Melia Martin, Amber Cayci, Kai Alexander, and Emma Wistuba. Boat two will be made up of Sarah Sutton, Laura Teska, Ava Black, Grace Wallrapp, Courtney Costain, Alessandra Vedder, Cameron Boyd, Shay Pemberton, and Stella Warren.
The second and final event will begin 15 minutes after, at 5:15 p.m. CT, with the Varsity 4 race. Kansas will again race two boats with boat one consisting of Danielle Brunig, Nastia Draha, Rory Brennan, Jacie Goff, and Karlie Brewer. While boat two will include Olivia Schroeder, Jadyn Jay, Hannah Black, Sophia Fisher, and Kara Lyons.
"This race against UCO is the perfect opportunity for us to introduce the nuances of team travel and spring racing to many of the freshmen and transfers that started with us this past fall. The upperclassmen traveling with the squad always do a fantastic job stepping up to help guide the newest members of the team. This trip will also provide a good look at what we gained coming off of some great winter and early spring training. We are excited about traveling to Oklahoma City and grateful to UCO for hosting us in this early-season race. "Coach Carrie Cook-Callen
Up Next
Kansas will be back in action on March 31, when they travel to Sarasota, Fla., to take part in the Sunshine State Invite, hosted by future B12 opponents, the University of Central Florida.