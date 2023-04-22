Kansas Rowing Races at Lake Wheeler Invitational
RALEIGH, N.C. – The Kansas Rowing team competed in three rounds of racing on Friday-Saturday, April 21-22 at the Lake Wheeler Invitational, hosted by Duke and North Carolina in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Kansas recorded three team points while competing against four nationally-ranked opponents and four teams receiving votes in the national poll. KU’s top finishes were from the 3 Varsity 8, which placed third in its heat of both the second and third rounds, earning two team points in the second round and one in the third. Members of the 3 Varsity 8 boat include coxswain Rylee Crowell, Mara Evans, Lindsey True, Taylor Lindberg, Ty Kelly-Martin, Laine Draper Ella Marshall, Emma Steiner and Riley Shoots.
"We knew going into the Lake Wheeler Invite that there would be hard racing and tough competition. We also know that we get faster by seeking out the most challenging contests and taking the risks and learning from every race, whether we win, lose or draw."Kansas Coach Carrie Cook-Callen
A full list of results and finishes are below:
First Round – Friday morning
V8 – 6. Kansas, 06:44.6
2V8 – 6. Kansas, 06:50.8
V4 – 5. Kansas, 07:27.4
2V4 – 5. Kansas, 07:43.3
3V8 – 4. Kansas, 07:06.3
Second Round – Friday afternoon
V8 – 5. Kansas, 07:11.6
2V8 – 5. Kansas, 07:22.5
V4 – 4. Kansas, 07:56.8
2V4 – 5. Kansas, 08:14.9
3V8 – 3. Kansas, 07:48.2
Third Round – Saturday morning
V8 – 6. Kansas, 7:03.9
2V8 – 6. Kansas, 7:17.2
V4 – 5. Kansas, 8:07.7
2V4 – 4. Kansas, 8:13.7
3V8 – 3. Kansas, 7:27.1
“Each rower that raced this weekend has gained valuable experience that is critical for a team as young as ours,” Cook-Callen said. “We’ll take all that we learned over the weekend and make any needed adjustments as we head into the final stretch of this regular season.”
Kansas Rowing is back in action on Saturday, April 29, hosting the Dillons Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State at Wyandotte County Lake in Kansas City, Kansas. The Jayhawks will also race against Creighton that day.