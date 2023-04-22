Kansas Rowing Races at Lake Wheeler Invitational

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Kansas Rowing team competed in three rounds of racing on Friday-Saturday, April 21-22 at the Lake Wheeler Invitational, hosted by Duke and North Carolina in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Kansas recorded three team points while competing against four nationally-ranked opponents and four teams receiving votes in the national poll. KU’s top finishes were from the 3 Varsity 8, which placed third in its heat of both the second and third rounds, earning two team points in the second round and one in the third. Members of the 3 Varsity 8 boat include coxswain Rylee Crowell, Mara Evans, Lindsey True, Taylor Lindberg, Ty Kelly-Martin, Laine Draper Ella Marshall, Emma Steiner and Riley Shoots.