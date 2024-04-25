Kansas Rowing Set for Lake Wheeler Invitational

The Jayhawks are competing at this race for the third year in a row, going up against some of the nation’s best rowing programs. Five of the 18 teams in the event are ranked in the latest CRCA Coaches Poll: No. 5 Tennessee, No. 10 Syracuse, No. 11 Penn, No. 16 Duke, and No. 18 Washington State. Additionally, Alabama, Iowa, and Miami are receiving votes.

RALEIGH, N.C – The Kansas Rowing team is headed to Raleigh, North Carolina, to compete in the Lake Wheeler Invitational on April 26-27.

"Our last time racing, many of our boats made great strides and since then we have had good training at home. We will look to put those changes into action against a really fast field of teams this weekend."

The Jayhawks will start the two-day regatta with a 3V8 race at 9 a.m. CT on Friday. Kansas will also race in four other boats: the 2V4, 1V4, 2V8, and 1V8, competing in nine out of the 30 races on day one.

Kansas will begin the second day of competition with another 3V8 race and will also compete in five other races, concluding with the 1V8 race.

The Pocock Lake Wheeler Invitational Cup will be awarded to the team with the most points. Boats placed in the top three of each category will score points.

Fans can stay up to date with live results by visiting the Kansas Rowing X (Twitter page) @KU_Rowing. Live streaming will be available each day on ESPN+.