Kansas Rowing Set to Host 10th Annual Jayhawk Jamboree
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Rowing is hosting its annual Jayhawk Jamboree on Saturday, November 4, at Burcham Park in Lawrence, near the Kansas River.
This year marks the 10th year of the Jamboree, and the Jayhawks are looking to build on last year’s event. Last fall, Kansas dominantly swept the Jamboree by having at least the top two placings in each race as the Jayhawks competed against Kansas State and Creighton.
"Our squad is excited to race this weekend. The Jamboree is always a good culmination of our water development of the fall season and it’s a fun atmosphere for fans and athletes. We look forward to showcasing the work that this group has put in for Jayhawk friends and family."Kansas Coach Carrie Cook-Callen
The first race will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the collegiate Novice 8+, which is followed by the Varstiy 4+ at 10 a.m. Following a break, racing returns with the Novice 4+ at 12:30 p.m. followed by the final race of the day, the Varsity 8+ at 1 p.m.
Fans can follow @KU_Rowing on X (Twitter) for lineups and live updates throughout the races.