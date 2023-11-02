Kansas Rowing Set to Host 10th Annual Jayhawk Jamboree

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Rowing is hosting its annual Jayhawk Jamboree on Saturday, November 4, at Burcham Park in Lawrence, near the Kansas River.

This year marks the 10th year of the Jamboree, and the Jayhawks are looking to build on last year’s event. Last fall, Kansas dominantly swept the Jamboree by having at least the top two placings in each race as the Jayhawks competed against Kansas State and Creighton.