🚣‍♂️ Kansas Rowing Set to Host Prospect Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Rowing is set to host a Prospect Day for women interested in joining the program. The event will take place on January 27th at the KU Welcome Center, which is located at 1266 Oread Ave in Lawrence.

This will serve as a great chance to meet and connect with student-athletes, coaches and other units of Kansas Athletics support services that work directly with the program.

Doors for the event will open at 10:30 a.m. prior to the 11:00 a.m. start time. Any juniors or seniors in high school, as well as current KU students interested in attending should fill out the survey or reach out to Madison Hovis directly at mhovis@ku.edu