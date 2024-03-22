Kansas Rowing Starts Race Season at Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla.- The Kansas Rowing team competed in a exhibition round of racing on Friday, March 22 against Oklahoma. The regatta began at 11 a.m. CT at the OU Rowing Exchange Boathouse.
"Our team and coaches knew that this scrimmage was going to be a great learning and growing opportunity, and the event lived up to just that. Our crews made strides throughout the scrimmage, and we will look to minimize the technical inefficiencies in the next handful of days as we prepare for the Sunshine State Invite."Head Coach Carrie Cook-Callen
"Today was an exceptional day for racing. We were all fully immersed in delivering our best performance. The dedication and effort from the women in the boat and the entire squad make me incredibly proud. I can't wait for the upcoming races."Freshman Alex Robinson
Up Next
Kansas Rowing will be back in action on Friday, March 29-30, competing in the Sunshine State Invite in Sarasota, Florida.