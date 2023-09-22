Kansas Rowing to Host Boathouse Battle on Family Weekend

Kansas Rowing will face off against KU Crew – a campus club team – for the exhibition race, which is set to begin Saturday, Sept. 23, at 9:30 a.m. CT on the Kansas River. Fans can gather at the KU Boathouse, located in Burcham Park, for the launch at 9 a.m. and cheer on the Jayhawks as they row upstream to the start line.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – As part of Family Weekend at the University of Kansas, the Kansas Rowing team will host its inaugural Boathouse Battle, an exhibition event that will also serve as a celebration of the rowing family.

"In preparation of the upcoming season, our goal was to create a new opportunity to welcome and connect with the current and former Kansas Rowing community. We figured this opportunity would be great early in the season, when the weather is great and before training and competition gets heavy. Our hope is that the weather cooperates so we can celebrate!"

Before the racing starts, the Kansas Rowing team’s day begins with a practice row beginning at 6:30 a.m. CT. Once the team docks approximately 90 minutes later, the teams will change into racing uniforms and return to the water at 9 a.m. for the racing. Once all boats are at the start line, they will line up in bow number order and row the Jayhawk Jamboree course of 4,500 meters. The event will have many boat sizes and skill levels represented, creating opportunities to simulate race day with passing and yielding, crew management for coxswains and data collection for the coaching staff.

“Our current team will benefit greatly from going through some race day preparation and procedures ahead of formal races this fall in Boston and at the Jayhawk Jamboree,” Cook-Callen added.

Once the racing is finished, the teams will return to land to clean and put away equipment, do a short breakdown and cap off the event by singing the Alma Mater and Rock Chalk Chant with KU Crew. The team and supporters will then head back to campus for a tailgate on the hill ahead of Kansas Football’s 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff against BYU in the Big 12 Conference opener at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Following the Boathouse Battle, Kansas has two more races scheduled this fall. The 1 Varsity 8 boat will compete at the Head of the Charles in Cambridge, Mass., on Saturday, Oct. 21. KU is then back at the Boathouse in Burcham Park to host the Jayhawk Jamboree on Saturday, Nov. 4.