Kansas Rowing to Host Two-Day Duel in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan – The Kansas Rowing team hosts the Kansas Double Duel on Friday and Saturday, April 12-13. Due to inclement weather conditions, the Double Duel will now occur over two days, with racing beginning on Friday evening.

This will be the Jayhawks’ first home event of the 2024 spring season, and the competition will be held at Wyandotte County Lake in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Jayhawks will compete against Iowa, Kansas State, Minnesota, and Oklahoma in the event, which starts on Friday at 4:30 PM CT. The competition will begin with a 2 Varsity 4 race and finish with a 2 Novice 8 race against Minnesota.

The second day of competition will open up at 8 AM with a 2 Varsity 4 race against the Hawkeyes.

During the two-day Duel, Kansas will also race four other varsity boats: the 1 Varsity 8, 2 Varsity 8, 1 Varsity 4, and the 3 Varsity 8.

Kansas has raced once this spring, placing 8th out of 16 teams at the Sunshine State Invitational on March 29-30. During that competition, five Jayhawk boats advanced to the final stages.

To get to the race, fans and spectators can use the GPS address “Shelter House 8 Access Rd, Kansas City, KS 66109.” Parking will be available on the grass lot just west of the beach shelter, and it will cost $5 per vehicle. Furthermore, the use of drones or any unmanned aircraft system by spectators is prohibited before, during, or after the University of Kansas Rowing events.

Fans can follow @KU_Rowing on X (Twitter) for lineups and live updates throughout the races.

Order of events (CT)

Friday, April 12th

4:30 PM- 2V4 Kansas vs. Minnesota *

4:40 PM- 2V4 Iowa vs. K-State

4:50 PM- 1V8 Kansas vs. Minnesota *

5:00 PM- 1V8 Iowa vs. K-State

5:10 PM- 2V8 Kansas vs. Minnesota *

5:20 PM- 2V8 Iowa vs. K-State

5:30 PM- 1V4 Kansas vs. Minnesota *

5:40 PM- 1V4 Iowa vs. K-State

5:50 PM- 3V8/1N8 Kansas vs. Minnesota *

6:00 PM- 3V8/1N8 Iowa vs. K-State & Oklahoma

6:10 PM- 4V8/2N8 Iowa vs. Oklahoma

6:20 PM- 4V8/2N8 Minnesota vs. Kansas *

6:30 PM- 3V4 Iowa vs. Minnesota

Saturday, April 13th

8:00 AM- 2V4 Kansas vs. Iowa *

8:10 AM- 2V4 Minnesota vs. K-State

8:20 AM- 1V8 Kansas vs. Iowa *

8:30 AM- 1V8 Minnesota vs. K-state

8:40 AM- 2V8 Kansas vs. Iowa *

8:50 AM- 2V8 Minnesota vs. K-State

9:00 AM- 1V4 Kansas vs. Iowa *

9:10 AM- 1V4 Minnesota vs. K-State

9:20 AM- 3V8/1N8 Kansas vs. Iowa & Oklahoma *

9:30 AM- 3V8/1N8 Minnesota vs. K-State

9:40 AM- 4V8/2N8 Kansas vs. Iowa *

9:50 AM- 4V8/2N8 Minnesota vs. Oklahoma

10:00 AM- 3V4 Iowa vs. Minnesota