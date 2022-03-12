Kansas Rowing to Take on Tulsa in an Exhibition Regatta

TULSA, Okla. – Kansas rowing will travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma to take on the Tulsa Hurricanes in an exhibition regatta on Sunday, March 13.

The event will take place in two sessions, the first one running from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. CT. The second session will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Stats for the exhibition will not be recorded.

Up Next

Kansas then looks forward to traveling back to Oklahoma to take on the University of Central Oklahoma in their first regular season regatta of the season on Saturday, March 26th.