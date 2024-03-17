🏌️‍♂️ Kansas Set for All-American Intercollegiate at the Golf Club of Houston

Tournament: All-American Intercollegiate

Course: Golf Club of Houston

Par/Yards: 72/7,425

When: March 18-19

Participating Teams: Arkansas State, #40 Baylor, Cincinnati, #63 Houston, Iowa, Iowa State, #59 KANSAS, Lamar, Louisiana, Memphis, Rice, Sam Houston, Houston “B”, Southern Miss, Texas State, #6 Texas Tech, #49 UNLV, UT Rio Grande Valley, UTSA and Yale

Live Stats: Golfstat

HUMBLE, Texas – The Kansas men’s golf team is set for the All-American Intercollegiate on March 18-19, a two-day event hosted at the Golf Club of Houston.

The 54-hole event will consist of the 20-team field playing 36 holes on Monday and the final 18 on Tuesday. The Jayhawks will tee off at 8:00 a.m. CT and will be paired with conference foes Iowa, Iowa State and Cincinnati for the opening two rounds.

Kansas is coming off a 10th place finish at the Johnnie-O at Sea Island on March 11-12 after shooting -1 highlighted by a T19 finish from sophomore Will King. King posted rounds of 72-71-71 for a two-under par event.

“Big field and a big golf course this week,” said KU head coach Jamie Bermel. “Shell Houston Open was played here a few years ago and this is a course where you have to drive it well and really manage the golf ball. We got down here a few days early and were able to get a couple of extra practice rounds in before the event.”

Bermel and the Jayhawks will go with a travel lineup of Cecil Belisle, Davis Cooper, William Duquette, Gunnar Broin and King.

Duquette followed behind King for Kansas scorers at the Johnnie-O, finishing T26 at -1 after rounds of 73-71-71. Belisle finished T38 at +2, Broin tied for 43rd at +3 and Cooper tied for 58th at +6.

Live scoring for the event will be available on Golfstat. Fans can also follow live updates with the official Kansas Men’s Golf Twitter account.

The freshman duo of Max Jelinek and Noah Holtzman will compete at the All-American Individual tournament. Live scoring for the individuals can be found here.

UP NEXT

Kansas will head to Maricopa, Arizona for the Cowboy Classic at Whirlwind Golf Course on April 1-2. Kansas (-6) finished second at the event last season and was led by a T4 finish from Duquette (-6) and a T6 finish from Broin (-3).