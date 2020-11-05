🎾 Kansas Set for Fall Finale

STILLWATER, Okla. – Kansas tennis is back in action for the final time this fall at the Fall Series Championships in Stillwater, Okla. this weekend. Oklahoma State will host the fall finale that includes all Big 12 teams except for West Virginia and Texas.

Six Jayhawks traveled to Stillwater this weekend and will be competing in four draws; three singles and one doubles.

The Fall Series will feature three flights of singles competition and one flight of doubles. KU will compete in two rounds of doubles followed by two rounds of singles. Doubles will be a six-game set, while singles play will be two out of three sets, with a super tiebreaker in place of the third set.

Each draw will have a championship and consolation matches. Competition begins with doubles on Friday, Nov. 6, at 10 a.m.

For results and updates, follow @KansasTennis on Twitter or visit the OSU website.