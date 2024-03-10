🏌️♂️ Kansas Set for Johnnie-O After Hot Start to Spring
Tournament: Johnnie-O at Sea Island
Course: Sea Island Golf Club
Par/Yards: 72/7,016
When: March 11-12
Participating Teams: Augusta, Cincinnati, #16 Illinois, #55 KANSAS, #59 Kansas State, Marquette, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, #41 Notre Dame, Penn State, Rutgers, #19 Texas and #46 UNCG
Live Stats: Golfstat
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – After an individual title won by Cecil Belisle and a second-place team finish at The Prestige, the Kansas men’s golf team will head to Sea Island Golf Club for the Johnnie-O at Sea Island, March 11-12.
The two-day, 54-hole event will consist of the 14-team field playing 36 holes on Monday and the final 18 on Tuesday. Kansas will be paired with Notre Dame, UNCG and Augusta for the opening 36 holes.
Kansas is coming off its best finish of the season at The Prestige, placing second in a loaded 24-team field at -21. The Jayhawks were led by Belisle, who finished on top of the 120-player field at -13 for his second win of the season.
Belisle rewrote the history books in his win, becoming just the 10th Jayhawk ever to win multiple tournaments in the same season and the first since Chase Hanna won two tournaments in 2016-17. Belisle also tied Callum Bruce (2021) and Hanna (2014) for the lowest 54-hole individual score in program history at 200.
"This is another great event for the Jayhawks. A PGA Tour event is played on this course, so I am sure it will be a very good test of golf. I think we have had a good 10 days of practice and will be ready to go. "Head Coach Jamie Bermel
Bermel and the Jayhawks will go with a travel lineup of seniors Belisle, Davis Cooper, William Duquette, Gunnar Broin and sophomore Will King. Freshmen Max Jelinek and Noah Holtzman will compete as individuals at Sea Palms Golf Course.
Cooper had a solid week at The Prestige, putting together a T17 placing for his first top 20 finish of the season. Cooper went 4-under for the event, which included a first and third round 69.
Duquette is coming off a T45 finish at the event, firing rounds of 71-71-72 to finish 1-over par. King finished the event at 2-over and tied for 53rd, while Broin tied for 66th at +4.
Live scoring for the event will be available on Golfstat. Fans can also follow live updates with the official Kansas Men’s Golf Twitter account.
UP NEXT
Kansas stays down south and travels to Humble, Texas for the All-American Collegiate, March 18-19 at the Golf Club of Houston.