🏌️‍♂️ Kansas Set for Johnnie-O After Hot Start to Spring

Tournament: Johnnie-O at Sea Island

Course: Sea Island Golf Club

Par/Yards: 72/7,016

When: March 11-12

Participating Teams: Augusta, Cincinnati, #16 Illinois, #55 KANSAS, #59 Kansas State, Marquette, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, #41 Notre Dame, Penn State, Rutgers, #19 Texas and #46 UNCG

Live Stats: Golfstat

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – After an individual title won by Cecil Belisle and a second-place team finish at The Prestige, the Kansas men’s golf team will head to Sea Island Golf Club for the Johnnie-O at Sea Island, March 11-12.

The two-day, 54-hole event will consist of the 14-team field playing 36 holes on Monday and the final 18 on Tuesday. Kansas will be paired with Notre Dame, UNCG and Augusta for the opening 36 holes.

Kansas is coming off its best finish of the season at The Prestige, placing second in a loaded 24-team field at -21. The Jayhawks were led by Belisle, who finished on top of the 120-player field at -13 for his second win of the season.

Belisle rewrote the history books in his win, becoming just the 10th Jayhawk ever to win multiple tournaments in the same season and the first since Chase Hanna won two tournaments in 2016-17. Belisle also tied Callum Bruce (2021) and Hanna (2014) for the lowest 54-hole individual score in program history at 200.