👟 Kansas Set for NCAA Midwest Regional Championships

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s and women’s cross country teams travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to race in the NCAA Midwest Regionals, hosted by Oklahoma State, on Nov. 10 at Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course.

The meet will kick off with the women’s 6K at 10:30 a.m. CT, followed by the men’s 10K at 11:30 a.m. CT. An awards presentation will follow after the completion of the 10K.

Two weeks ago at the Big 12 Championship, Kansas placed sixth on both sides. Chandler Gibbers finished 11th, earning him All-Big 12 recognition. That was the third time this season Gibbens placed in the top-15 individually.

This season, the men’s side has earned a pair of first-place finishes at the Bob Timmons Cross Country Classic and the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational. Gibbens has led the way thus far after finishing first at the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational. Gibbens finished the 8K in just 23:08.4 and a mile pace of 4:38. This finish earned Gibbens a National Athlete of the Week by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association selection.

At the Bob Timmons Cross Country Classic, Tanner Newkirk was the pack leader for Kansas. He finished the home meet’s 6K in 18:35.31. Cale Littrell and Tanner Talley rounded out the podium at Rim Rock Farm.

Representing the Kansas men will be Gibbens, Littrell, Newkirk, Sawyer Schmidt, Christopher Stone, Talley and Peter Walsdorf.

The women have also seen success this season, led by Lona Latema and Kenadi Krueger. The team has finished in the top-10 in every race this season. Their best finish was at the Bob Timmons Cross Country Classic. Krueger placed second and was followed up by Addie Coppinger in third.

Wearing the Crimson and Blue on the women’s side will be Makenna Anderson, Caroline Burrow, Coppinger, Laya Erickson, Krueger, Latema, Abi Street and Tori Wingrove.

Joining Kansas at the NCAA Midwest Regional Championships includes Big 12 foes Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma and host Oklahoma State, among 28 other programs.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Fans will be able to watch the event via livestream and live results will be available here, provided by PrimeTime Timing. Fans can also follow the official Kansas Track & Field and Cross Country social media accounts for live updates throughout the meet.