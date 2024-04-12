🏌️‍♂️ Kansas Set to Close Out Regular Season at Hawkeye Invitational

Tournament: Hawkeye Invitational

Course: Finkbine Golf Course

Par/Yards: 71/7,197

When: April 13-14

Participating Teams: Central Arkansas, Creighton, Drake, #73 Illinois State, Iowa, #65 KANSAS, Kansas City, Missouri State, Murray State, Nebraska, Northern Illinois, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, #95 TCU, Wichita State and #91 Wisconsin

Live Stats: Golfstat

IOWA CITY, IOWA – The Kansas men’s golf team will close out its regular season at the Hawkeye Invitational this weekend, April 13-14, in a 54-hole event hosted at Finkbine Golf Course.

The Jayhawks will tee it up at the two-day event in a field that features 16 teams, consisting of 36 holes on Saturday and 18 on Sunday. The format of the tournament will be a shotgun start teeing off at 8:15 a.m. CT on both Saturday and Sunday.

Last season, Kansas finished second at the event after firing a team score of -24. Gunnar Broin finished second individually, posting the second-lowest round in Kansas history with a 9-under 63. In 2022, Kansas claimed first at the event with a score of -12, marking one of the team’s five wins that season. Harry Hillier won the event at -8 and Ben Sigel finished third at -6.

“This is a big event for us,” said Kansas head coach Jamie Bermel. “It’s the last tournament before the Big 12 Championship and this is a course we have played on every year. The weather looks good, and I think we will be ready to go. We have had a good week of practice and now it is time to play some golf.”

Bermel and the Jayhawks will travel a lineup of Will King, Davis Cooper, Cecil Belisle, Broin, Max Jelinek and William Duquette.

Kansas is coming off a seventh-place tie at the Wyoming Cowboy Classic last week, led by a pair of Top 20 finishes from King and Cooper. The Kansas natives shared a tie for 13th at -6, while Kansas went 16-under as a team amongst the 23-team field. Cooper posted a season-low round of 66 on the opening day and his 13th-place tie marked the best finish for his season.

KANSAS’ LAST FIVE HAWKEYE INVITATIONALS

2022-23 – 2nd (-24)

2021-22 – 1st (-12)

2020-21 – 2nd (-17)

2018-19 – 3rd (-13)

2017-18 – T4th (+22)

Live scoring for the Hawkeye Invitational will be available on Golfstat, while fans can also follow live updates from the official Kansas Men’s Golf Twitter account.

UP NEXT

Kansas will open postseason play with the Big 12 Men’s Golf Championship, April 22-24, at Whispering Pines Golf Club in Trinity, Texas. Kansas finished eighth in last year’s event and was led by Duquette, who finished T15 at +9.

2023-24 Stroke Averages (Rounds/Avg.)

Belisle – 27/71.88

King – 27/71.96

Broin – 27/72.11

Jelinek – 21/72.57

Cooper – 27/73.51

Duquette – 24/74.29