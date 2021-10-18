🛶 Kansas Set to Host Jayhawk Jamboree on Oct. 24

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Jayhawk Jamboree hosted by Kansas Rowing returns to Lawrence on Sunday, Oct. 24, at Burcham Park.

The Jayhawks will welcome three opposing teams – Creighton, Iowa and Kansas State – to compete in the regatta on the Kansas River, starting at 10:30 a.m CT. The Jayhawk Jamboree is a head race and uses a time-trial format. Boats will be launched approximately 10-15 seconds apart from one another and the boat with the fastest time wins the competition.

While races commence on the water, fans can enjoy all the festivities that are offered at the Jayhawk Jamboree. There will be food trucks, live music, a fun zone for kids and more.

Information about parking and seating can be found here.

2021 Jayhawk Jamboree Schedule