Kansas Set to Host Ninth Jayhawk Jamboree on Nov. 6

The Jayhawks will welcome two opposing teams – Creighton and Kansas State – for the home regatta on the Kansas River, starting at 10:00 a.m CT. The Jayhawk Jamboree is a head race and uses a time-trial format. Boats will be launched approximately 10-15 seconds apart from one another, and the boat with the fastest time wins the competition.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Rowing is set to host the Jayhawk Jamboree on Sunday, Nov. 6, at Burcham Park.

"The team has been working hard to lay the technical base necessary for our spring goals while also preparing for this fall racing opportunity. We welcome everyone to come out to support this year’s team, many racing their first race as Jayhawks!"

While races commence on the water, fans can enjoy all the festivities that are offered at the Jayhawk Jamboree. There will be food trucks, live music, a fun zone for kids, and more. Kansas Rowing lineups will be posted on Instagram, and the regatta results will be posted on twitter @KU_Rowing on the day of the event.

