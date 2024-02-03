👟 Kansas Shows Out at Husker Invitational

– The Kansas Track and Field team closed out a strong weekend of competition in the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational hosted by the University of Nebraska.

Various Jayhawks recorded new personal bests, including freshman Mason Meinershagen, who had a breakout weekend in the women’s pole vault. The freshman out of St. Louis, Mo. came into the meet with a best mark of 4.18m, but she went on to clear 4.22m on her first attempt and then 4.32m on her third attempt, breaking the 14-foot mark. This performance moved her up to 12th in the NCAA rankings, as well as third in the Big 12 in the event.

Another personal record-breaker was Aaliyah Moore, who ran a blazing 2:04.56 in her first 800m of the season. The junior captain out of Guyana recorded the third-fastest time in the Big 12 with this performance.

Kaycee McCoy continued her impressive season so far by being the top-collegiate performer in the 60m hurdle finals, claiming the bronze medal behind unattached Kansas runners Gabrielle Gibson and Yoveinny Mota.

Bringing it home on the men’s side this weekend was junior Devin Loudermilk, who won the men’s high jump with a best jump of 2.20m. With this performance, he moved up to No. 7 in the NCAA rankings.

The Jayhawks had a pair of bronze medals in the multis this weekend, with Alexander Jung finishing third in the men’s heptathlon with 5491 points. Lauren Heck represented in the women’s pentathlon, recording a new personal best of 3603 points to secure her third-place finish.

Other noteworthy performances came from Grant Lockwood, who won the men’s 600m with a new personal best time of 1:18.28 and Tanner Newkirk, who won the men’s 3000m with a personal best time of 8:04.04.

On the women’s side, Kenadi Krueger won the 3000m with a new best time of 9:32.70, while Emmaculate Jemutai won the women’s mile in her Kansas debut with a time of 4:47.22. Addison Brooks recorded a victory in the women’s 600m with a new best time of 1:33.43.

The Jayhawks will be looking ahead to their next competition, the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas. This meet is slated for February 9-10.