⚽️ Kansas Soccer Adds Four Commitments

Kansas had five signees in November, which now brings the total to eight commitments for the 2024 signing class.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Less than three weeks into the tenure of new Head Soccer Coach Nate Lie, Kansas has added four commitments to bolster its roster. Jillian Gregorski, Kate Langfelder and Addison Tauscher will join the team for the 2024 season, while Brooke Otto will be eligible to participate immediately upon her arrival for the upcoming spring semester.

Jillian Gregorski

Midfielder • Wethersfield, Conn. • Connecticut FC ECNL (Westminster Prep School)

• ECNL All-Conference in 2021 and 2022

• Received All-Conference honors in each complete season since 2019 at Westminster

• Earned All-American, All-New England and All-State accolades, as well as Team MVP, in each of the last two complete seasons at Westminster

• Tallied over 50 goals and 60 assists at Westminster

• Committed to KU in December 2023

Kate Langfelder

Center Midfielder/Forward • Wyckoff, N.J. • PDA Blue ECNL 2006 (Ramapo High School)

• ECNL First Team All-Conference in 2023

• Named to the All-American Watchlist in 2023

• Earned All-State, All-County and All-Division honors in 2021 and 2022

• Has helped her team win over 40 games as a three-year varsity player at Ramapo High School

• Committed to KU in December 2023

Addison Tauscher

Goalkeeper • Lenexa, Kan. • KC Athletics (St. James Academy)

• All-State Goalkeeper of the Year and All-State First Team in 2022 and 2023

• All-EKL First Team in 2022 and All-EKL Second Team in 2023

• Helped St. James Academy become regional champions in 2022 and 2023

• Led St. James Academy to a 17-3 record in 2023, the best mark in school history

• Aided KC Athletics in becoming Midwest Conference Champions in 2021

• Committed to KU in September 2022

Brooke Otto

Defender • Centerburg, Ohio • Ohio Premier ECNL (Centerburg High School/Ohio State)

• Transferred to Kansas from Ohio State with two years of eligibility remaining

• Big Ten All-Freshman Team in 2022

• Appeared in 35 matches (18 starts) and logged 1,807 minutes in two seasons at Ohio State

• Helped Ohio State record 14 shutouts in her Buckeyes career

• Started in all three NCAA Tournament matches for Ohio State over the last two seasons

• Ohio State Scholar Athlete in 2022

• Committed to KU in December 2023