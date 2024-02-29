⚽️ Kansas Soccer Announces 2024 Spring Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Soccer will be back this spring as Kansas will play five exhibition games over a six-week period beginning in March. The five matches will be the first opportunity for fans to see the team under new Head Soccer Coach Nate Lie.

The spring schedule will have four road matches and one home contest at Rock Chalk Park. The Jayhawks will travel to Creighton (March 24 at 2 p.m.), Missouri State (April 6 at 2 p.m.), Nebraska (April 13 at 2 p.m.) and Minnesota (April 28 at 1 p.m.). KU will host Washburn on April 21 at 4 p.m. at Rock Chalk Park for its lone exhibition match at home. Admission to Rock Chalk Park will be free for the match.

“We’ve truly enjoyed the opportunity to work with the team these first few months,” Lie said. “We believe we’ve grown in multiple ways, but there’s only so much you can do with limited numbers and playing ‘against ourselves’. As such, we’re very excited to compete against quality teams with different styles, tactics and philosophies. Hopefully these play dates will expedite the growth process and help prepare us for the summer and fall.”

Lie was hired at Kansas on December 4, 2023. Lie arrived at KU following a successful seven seasons as the head coach at Xavier University. During his tenure at Xavier, Lie compiled a record of 82-37-19 (.663), led the Musketeers to four-consecutive NCAA Tournaments and four BIG EAST titles. Lie also developed five BIG EAST Players of the Year, three All-Americans and was the architect of three BIG EAST Coaching Staff of the Year honors.

Kansas will use its spring exhibition schedule to prepare for the 2024 fall season, which will begin in August. The 2024 schedule will be released in the coming months.