⚽️ Kansas Soccer Announces Coaching Staff

Hansen joins the staff at Kansas following two seasons at LSU (2022-23) as both an assistant coach and the recruiting coordinator and a seven-year tenure at Michigan (2015-22), while also serving as both an assistant coach and the recruiting coordinator. Hansen has led the recruiting efforts for multiple top 20 recruiting classes in her career, including the No. 6 recruiting class at Michigan in 2017. She will work primarily with the goalkeepers at KU.

In 2022, Hansen helped guide LSU to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and the program’s highest end of season ranking in more than seven seasons, as the Tigers finished No. 28 in the country. LSU also qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 2023.

While Hansen was at Michigan, the Wolverines advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 2016, 2019, and 2021. In 2019, Michigan reached the NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen and in 2021 they captured the Big Ten Tournament title on their way to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

Hansen’s Coaching Career Highlights:

Qualified for seven NCAA Tournament appearances (LSU, Michigan, Dayton)

Active coach and scout for the U.S. Soccer Women’s Youth National Team

Helped Michigan capture the Big Ten Tournament title and advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament in 2021

Led recruiting efforts for multiple top 20 recruiting classes in her career, including the No. 6 recruiting class at Michigan in 2017

One of 15 female coaches selected to the inaugural edition of the NSCAA 30 Under 30 program in 2013

Assisted Dayton in winning the Atlantic 10 Tournament in 2011 and 2014

Before Hansen’s time at Michigan, she was as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Dayton (2011-15) and an assistant coach at Bowling Green State (2008-11). Hansen holds a USSF B license as well as a United Soccer Coaches Premier Diploma and Advanced National GK Diploma.

Outside of the college game, Hansen has extensive experience working with U.S. Soccer for the Youth National Team. She has served on the U-16, U-17, U-18, U-19 and U-20 Women’s Youth National Team coaching staffs for both domestic and international events. In addition to her coaching the nation’s top talent, Hansen is a scout and is involved in the identification and evaluation processes for the Women’s Youth National Teams. Hansen is also heavily involved in the U.S. Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program.

A native of Lexington, Ohio, Hansen attended and played soccer at Louisville for two years, before spending her final two seasons at Bowling Green State. Hansen graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in dietetics from BGSU in 2008 and a master’s degree in food and nutrition from BGSU in 2010.

Lie on Hansen: “I have known Tiffany since the beginning of our respective coaching careers, and she was actually my first call when I became the head coach at Xavier. I’m overjoyed that we finally are able to work together. Tiffany is a top-class recruiter, with relationships throughout the country, having overseen recruiting at LSU, Michigan and Dayton. She is also one of the elite goalkeeper coaches in the country, currently serving in that capacity within the youth national team system. Tiffany will be a tremendous mentor and role model to our student-athletes and is a huge addition to our program.”