⚽️ Kansas Soccer Announces Summer Camp Dates

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Registration is now open for soccer camps set to be hosted by the Kansas women’s soccer team this summer, with three different clinics scheduled.

KU soccer camps are open to any and all entrants limited only by number, age, grade level and/or gender. Camp dates are subject to change and/or be canceled due to COVID-19 and the NCAA guidelines.

The Elite ID Camp is open to girls in 8th-12th grade. Camp dates are June 13, June 20, July 17 and July 24.

Specific positional camp for girls in 5th-8th grade will be held June 18 and July 18.

The final camp offered in the summer of 2021 will be the Day Camp open for girls and boys from kindergarten through 6th grade from July 12-16.

For more information and to register, head over to KUsoccercamps.com.