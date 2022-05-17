⚽ Kansas Soccer Mourns Loss of Former Student-Athlete Regan Gibbs

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Former Kansas Soccer student-athlete Regan Gibbs died on Monday at the age of 25. Gibbs was a goalkeeper for the Jayhawks soccer program from 2015-18. A native of Naches, Wash., Gibbs was a member of two NCAA Tournament teams during her career at KU.

Statement from Soccer Head Coach Mark Francis

“Our soccer program is heartbroken to hear about the tragic loss of Regan. She was a tremendous teammate and young woman, and touched so many during her time at Kansas. Regan will always be remembered for the impact she had both on and off the field. We share our condolences to her family, friends and teammates during this difficult time.”

Statement from Director of Athletics Travis Goff

“We are devastated to hear about the loss of former KU student-athlete Regan Gibbs. Our KU family sends our love, support and prayers to Regan’s family, friends and former teammates as we all mourn her loss.”