⚽️ Kansas Soccer to Host Domestic Violence Awareness Night

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas women’s soccer program will be hosting a Domestic Violence Awareness Night for its game on Thursday night against Oklahoma at 7 p.m. CT at Rock Chalk Park. The night will be used to provide information about resources in the community, share about the impact of domestic violence and remember those who are no longer with us.

In May 2022, the Jayhawk family lost a soccer alumnus in Regan Gibbs as a result of domestic violence. Gibbs, 25, was a goalkeeper on the soccer team from 2015-18. In honor of Gibbs, Kansas and Oklahoma will both be wearing a patch on their jerseys for the match. A moment of silence will be held for Gibbs before the game.

“This is a very important cause that we as a program support, especially with how its affected us directly with Regan,” Head Coach Mark Francis said. “We understand that this is an ongoing issue and we fully support the programs that assist survivors of domestic violence. We’re happy that we can bring attention to the cause through our game against Oklahoma”.

In partnership with the Willow Domestic Violence Center, the soccer program will be hosting a donation drive. Fans interested in making a donation should bring any of the below items to the game. There will be a place to drop off donations outside the gate where fans enter. A list of items needed can be found below.

Natural Hair Care Products, including: Coconut Oil Daily Moisturizer Natural Oils Stylers Detangler

Diapers – size 6

Wipes

Medicines – Midol

Over the Counter Medications

Body Lotion

Underwear (adult)

Planner

Trans affirmative care Hair removal (tweezers, Nair, etc.) Makeup (color corrector, concealer both specifically requested)

Hairstyling products

Colorful pens

Nail polish

Nail polish remover

Household cleaners – all kinds

Pull-up diapers

Mani/Pedi kits

Facial moisturizer

Hairbrushes

Winter gloves

Headphones

Adult Diapers

The Willow Domestic Violence Center builds safer communities through shelter, services, and support to survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking in Douglas, Franklin, and Jefferson counties. Prior to the start of the match, Megan Stuke, Executive Director of the Willow Domestic Violence Center, will present the game ball.

Fans can purchase tickets to the match by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here.