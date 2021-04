LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas soccer has announced that due to COVID-19 protocols within the Jayhawk soccer program, the game between the Jayhawks and the Tigers has been canceled for Saturday, April 9 at Rock Chalk Park.

Saturday’s contest was set to start at 1 p.m. and serve as Kansas’ Bark in the Park day which will no longer take place as well.

The Jayhawks are set to conclude their season on April 17 in Columbia, Missouri.