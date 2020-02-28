️⚽️ KU Begins Spring Play with 1-0 Win Over Omaha

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Forward Mandi Duggan’s strike in the early minutes of the second half proved to the be the difference as Kansas soccer kicked off its spring exhibition season with a 1-0 win over the Omaha Mavericks Friday night at Rock Chalk Park.

After a scoreless opening half that saw the Jayhawks outshoot the Mavericks, 8-1, it took the KU offense just 10 minutes after the restart to get on the board. Duggan out-sprinted the Omaha back line and slotted her first shot of the night past the Maverick keeper to put her team up 1-0 in the 55th minute.

The Jayhawk defense locked down the visitors from there, limiting the Omaha offense to just one shot in the second half to complete the shutout.

Kansas ended the match with a 14-2 advantage on shots and 3-0 edge in shots on target.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will take the pitch at Rock Chalk Park for the second game of their spring campaign when they take on the Kansas Men’s Club Team on Tuesday, March 31. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.