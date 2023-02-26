🎾 #21 Kansas Sweeps #44 SMU for Sixth Straight Win

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 21 Kansas continued its winning streak by defeating No. 44 SMU, 4-0, on Sunday at the Jayhawk Tennis Center, marking its sixth-straight win.

Kansas concludes its weekend with another perfect weekend after sweeping No. 75 Missouri on Friday and No. 44 SMU on Sunday. The Jayhawks improve to 7-1 overall and winners of their last six matches – five of which were sweeps.

In doubles action, senior Malkia Ngounoue and freshman Heike Janse Van Vuuren put KU ahead by taking down SMU’s Maja Makoric and Jackie Nylander, 6-1. Ngounoue and Vuuren have now won three-straight matches by outscoring their opponent 6-1. Kansas duo Carmen Roxana Manu and Jocelyn Massey clinched the doubles point for Kansas with a 7-6 (3) win over Hadley Doyle and Lana Mavor. Maria Titova and Tamari Gagoshidze lost their doubles match 6-3 to Drew Morris and Taylor Johnson.

In singles action, Manu struck first, beating Nylander by retirement with the score 6-0. Vuuren defeated Makoric 6-1, 6-3 to tack on another point for the Jayhawks. No. 41 Ngounoue clinched the win for Kansas, taking down No. 89 Doyle 6-3, 7-5.

Titova, Gagoshidze, and Silvia Maria Costache all did not finish their matches.

Next up the Jayhawks will travel north to play No. 63 Northwestern on Friday, March 3 at 4:30 p.m. CT and No. 16 Old Dominion on Sunday, March 5 at 12 p.m. CT.

Doubles

Ngounoue / Vuuren def. Makoric / Nylander 6-1

Titova / Gagoshidze vs. Morris / Johnson 3-6

Manu / Massey vs. Doyle / Mavor 7-6 (3)

Singles