🎾 #21 Kansas Sweeps #44 SMU for Sixth Straight Win
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 21 Kansas continued its winning streak by defeating No. 44 SMU, 4-0, on Sunday at the Jayhawk Tennis Center, marking its sixth-straight win.
Kansas concludes its weekend with another perfect weekend after sweeping No. 75 Missouri on Friday and No. 44 SMU on Sunday. The Jayhawks improve to 7-1 overall and winners of their last six matches – five of which were sweeps.
In doubles action, senior Malkia Ngounoue and freshman Heike Janse Van Vuuren put KU ahead by taking down SMU’s Maja Makoric and Jackie Nylander, 6-1. Ngounoue and Vuuren have now won three-straight matches by outscoring their opponent 6-1. Kansas duo Carmen Roxana Manu and Jocelyn Massey clinched the doubles point for Kansas with a 7-6 (3) win over Hadley Doyle and Lana Mavor. Maria Titova and Tamari Gagoshidze lost their doubles match 6-3 to Drew Morris and Taylor Johnson.
In singles action, Manu struck first, beating Nylander by retirement with the score 6-0. Vuuren defeated Makoric 6-1, 6-3 to tack on another point for the Jayhawks. No. 41 Ngounoue clinched the win for Kansas, taking down No. 89 Doyle 6-3, 7-5.
Titova, Gagoshidze, and Silvia Maria Costache all did not finish their matches.
Next up the Jayhawks will travel north to play No. 63 Northwestern on Friday, March 3 at 4:30 p.m. CT and No. 16 Old Dominion on Sunday, March 5 at 12 p.m. CT.
Doubles
- Ngounoue / Vuuren def. Makoric / Nylander 6-1
- Titova / Gagoshidze vs. Morris / Johnson 3-6
- Manu / Massey vs. Doyle / Mavor 7-6 (3)
Singles
- #41 Ngounoue vs. #89 Doyle 6-3, 7-5
- Titova vs. Johnson 7-6, 1-2 (DNF)
- Manu def. Nylander 6-0 (retired)
- Gagoshidze vs. Morris 3-6, 3-4 (DNF)
- Vuuren def. Makoric 6-1, 6-3
- Costache vs. Mavor 3-6, 4-4 (DNF)