🎾 Kansas Sweeps UC Santa Barbara and Texas Tech

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Jayhawks ended their action-packed weekend with a 4-0 sweep over UC Santa Barbara and Texas Tech on Saturday at the Jayhawk Tennis Center.

Kansas (5-1) continued their competition against UC Santa Barbara (1-7) in the morning after grabbing the doubles point the night before. Without a full lineup, the Gauchos had to forfeit their No. 5 and No. 6 singles courts, so the Jayhawks needed one more point for the win.

Freshman Silvia Maria Costache came out strong and clinched the win over UC Santa Barbara for Kansas, defeating Ballbe 6-1, 6-0 at court four. No. 46 Malkia Ngounoue, Carmen Roxana Manu, and Tamari Gagoshdize all did not finish their matches.

Following its match against UC Santa Barbara, Kansas took on the Texas Tech Lady Raiders (6-3). Kansas took a quick lead after picking up the doubles points against the Lady Raiders.

The Lady Raiders faced a big upset as the unranked doubles duo of Malkia Ngounoue and Heike Janse Van Vuuren defeated Texas Tech’s No. 50 Komac and Sayfetdinova, 6-1, on court one. Freshman Tamari Gagoshidze and Redshirt Sophomore Maria Titova clinched the doubles point with a 6-1 win at court two over Peet and Tiglea.

In singles play, The Jayhawks continued building off their momentum from doubles and swept the Lady Raiders. No. 46 Malkia Ngounoue gave Kansas their second point after a swift 6-3, 6-2 win on court one against Peet. Senior Roxana Manu picked up the third point on court three after defeating Komac 6-2, 6-3.

Kansas clinched the match at court two after a convincing upset from unranked Maria Titova over Texas Tech’s No. 106 Sayfetdinova with a score of 6-3, 6-3. Tamari Gagoshidze, Heike Janse Van Vurren, and Silvia Costache did not finish their match.

Kansas will be back in action in the Jayhawk Tennis Center this weekend, hosting Missouri on Friday, February 24th at 4 p.m. CT and SMU on Sunday, February 26th at 12 p.m. CT.

Singles (vs. UCSB)

#46 Ngounoue vs. #43 Honer 4-6, 2-1 (DNF)

Manu vs. Reuter 7-5, 1-0 (DNF)

Gagoshidze vs. Khrebtova 7-5 (DNF)

Costache def. Ballbe 6-1, 6-0

Doubles (vs. Texas Tech)

Ngounoue / Vuuren vs. #50 Komac/Sayfetdinova 6-1

Titova / Gagoshidze vs. Peet/Tiglea 6-1

Manu / Massey vs. Dmitrichenko/Stepp 5-3 (DNF)

Singles (vs. Texas Tech)