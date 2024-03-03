🎾 Kansas Takes Down #58 Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown, 4-1

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Kansas women’s tennis team emerged victorious in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown with a 4-1 victory at #58 Kansas State at the Mike Goss Tennis Center in Manhattan, Kansas on Sunday afternoon.

The win gives Kansas its first ranked win and first Big 12 Conference win of the season. The Jayhawks improve to 3-7 on the season and 1-1 in Big 12 play. Kansas also notches its fourth consecutive victory over Kansas State, improving the Jayhawks’ Sunflower Showdown series lead to 50-14 all-time.

“It was a battle. Anytime you play your in-state rival, you know that you’re going to get their best,” head coach Todd Chapman said. “I feel like we have been really close all year and we’re getting healthier, so hopefully we can build some positive momentum off of today.”

The day started with the Jayhawks battling for the doubles point as Kansas’ Heike Janse Van Vuuren and Jocelyn Massey notched a 6-1 victory over Kansas State’s Jillian Harkin and Charlotte Keitel. Maria Titova and Jasmine Adams would secure the doubles points with a 7-6 (4) win over Maralgoo Chogsomjav and Manami Ukita.

A strong showing in singles play sealed the victory as KU rattled off three quick wins to accompany the doubles point. KU’s second point came in the No. 1 singles slot as Gracie Mulville won in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1, against #58 Vanesa Suarez.

Freshman Kyoka Kubo earned her tenth straight victory in No. 4 singles on a 6-1, 7-5 defeat over Keitel to remain undefeated in singles on the season.

On the No. 2 court, Titova beat Veronika Kulhava 6-0, 6-3, to improve her personal record to 4-4 on the season and to secure the 4-1 Jayhawk win.

Jocelyn Massey lost 7-5, 6-3 in No. 5 singles while Van Vuuren and Adams’ matches went unfinished.

Kansas returns home to the Jayhawk Tennis Center to welcome Iowa State for its first home Big 12 match on March 9. Admission to the match is free.

“It will be great to be home. The team is excited to be back home and play in front of our fans,” Chapman said. “We always enjoy playing at home and usually play pretty well.”