🎾 Kansas Tennis Adds Kyoka Kubo to Roster

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas tennis has signed incoming freshman Kyoka Kubo, head coach Todd Chapman announced on Friday.

A native of Yokohama, Japan, Kubo ranks No. 302 in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Junior Rankings and No. 1,084 in the Women’s Tennis Assocation Rankings.

“We are thrilled to add a player of Kyoka’s level this late in the summer,” Chapman said. “Kyoka has had world class experience since she was 14 years old and is poisted to make an immediate impact on our program.”

Kubo holds a Universal Tennis Ranking (UTR) of 10.38 and will join the Jayhawks during the fall season.

“We look forward to Kyoka arriving in Lawrence so we can start working towards her goals and dreams on and off the court,” Chapman said.