🎾 Kansas Tennis Adds South Carolina Transfer Gracie Mulville to Roster

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas tennis has signed South Carolina transfer Gracie Mulville, head coach Todd Chapman announced on Monday. Mulville will arrive in time for the 2023 Fall season.

A native of Thousand Oaks, California, Mulville comes to Kansas from South Carolina, where she competed at No. 2/No. 3 singles and No. 1/ No. 2 doubles this season.

“We are thrilled to add a player with Gracie’s ability and experience,” Chapman said. “Gracie played at the top of the lineup in the SEC and brings invaluable experience to our program. We believe Gracie will make an immediate impact in our lineup and is a great addition both on and off the court.”

Mulville helped the Gamecocks to a 13-11 record during the 2022-23 season, culminating in a trip to the NCAA Tournament. Mulville joins a Kansas team that finished the season at 15-8 under Chapman, advancing to the program’s 13th NCAA Tournament appearance. Kansas finished the season ranked No. 23 in the ITA National rankings.

In high school, Mulville was rated as a five-star recruit by TennisRecruiting.net, being ranked among the top-50 recruits nationally during her junior year. Mulville is set to join the Jayhawks at the start of the Fall 2023 season.