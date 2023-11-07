🎾 Kansas Tennis Announces 2024 Spring Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas tennis announced its spring 2024 schedule which includes eight home duals, eight away duals and four tournaments this spring, which is kicked off with the Battle of Indian Wells on January 11-13.

"We are extremely excited about our spring team tennis schedule! We have a tough road ahead of us with 13 teams on the schedule that made the NCAA tournament last year. I know our team is excited about the challenge and are ready to see where we stand against the best teams in the country."

The Jayhawks kick off at the Battle of Indian Wells tournament in Indian Wells, California, from January 11-13. The team returns back to the Midwest for ITA Kickoff Weekend (January 26-28) in Columbus, Ohio.

Kansas will head east again to Seattle, Washington, for the ITA National Indoor Championship from February 8-11, before its first home contest against Old Dominion (Feb. 11).

The short stint at home is followed by five consecutive road competitions. The team will travel to Santa Barbara, California, to take on Arizona, UC Santa Barbara and Texas Tech on February 16 and 17. They’ll face Arkansas (Feb. 23) and Northwestern (Feb. 24) both in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Big 12 play starts with Oklahoma State (March 1) and Kansas State (March 3) at both opponents’ home courts.

The Jayhawks return to Lawrence for a three-dual homestand against Iowa State (March 9), Texas Tech (March 14) and BYU (March 16).

Then, in a six-day span, the Jayhawks will face four Big 12 competitors beginning with TCU in Fort Worth, Texas (March 22), and Baylor in Waco, Texas (March 24). Matches against Texas – the 2021 and 2022 NCAA Women’s Tennis Champions – and Oklahoma will both be played at home on March 28 and March 30 respectively.

The team completes regular season road play at West Virginia (April 5) and Cincinnati (April 7).

Three straight home duals against Wichita State and Houston (April 12) and Central Florida (April 14) will wrap up the regular season play before the Big 12 Tennis tournament (April 18-21) in Stillwater, Oklahoma.