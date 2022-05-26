🎾 Kansas Tennis Announces Addition of Jocelyn Massey

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Coach Todd Chapman announced the addition of Jocelyn Massey to the Kansas Tennis program on Thursday afternoon. Massey joins the Jayhawks after two seasons at St. Mary’s.

Originally from Animas, New Mexico, Massey will join the Jayhawks for the 2022-23 season. She posted a 10-6 singles record this past season, and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

“Jocelyn is a player and a person who we think hasn’t scratched the surface of her potential,” Chapman said. “Jocelyn has improved tremendously already in her first two years of collegiate tennis. She has a burning desire to develop to her full potential, and we can’t wait to get her to Lawrence to help her with that process.”

Massey played No. 1 and 2 doubles throughout the season for the Gaels and played singles anywhere from No. 2 to 5. She finished strong on the season in singles play, winning five of her last seven matches on the year.

“I chose Kansas because they are known for their excellence in work ethic, and that is really important to me,” Massey said. “Their program is renowned for hard work and dedication on and off the court, and that is something I have always wanted in a program.”

The Jayhawks finished this past season ranked No. 29 in the nation and advanced to the NCAA Tournament.