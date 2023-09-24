🎾 Kansas Tennis Completes First Road Trip of Fall Season

SAN DIEGO, Calif. –– The Kansas women’s tennis team wrapped up their first road action of the fall season as four Jayhawks competed and went 6-6 in singles and 3-2 in doubles at the USTA Intercollegiate Championships in San Diego, California.

First-round singles play started for Kansas on Thursday with Silvia Maria Costache and Jocelyn Massey each tallying a victory. Costache beat San Diego’s Jordyn McBride 6-3, 7-5, while Massey defeated San Diego State’s Zoe Olmos 6-7 (7), 6-2, 6-3.

Both Costache and Massey went winless in the second round. Costache lost 6-3, 6-3 to Oklahoma State’s Kristina Novak, and Massey was defeated by Texas’ Malaika Rapolu 6-4, 6-2.

Tamari Gagoshidze lost her first match of the season against San Diego State’s Andjela Skrobonja 6-2, 6-2 in the second round after she and Gracie Mulville both received a bye first round. Mulville made her Jayhawk debut with a 6-0, 7-6 (8) win over USC Parker Fry, advancing to the Round of 16.

Weather issues canceled Friday’s matches.

Play resumed on Saturday with Mulville defeating Natalie Duffy 6-3, 6-2. An injury sidelined Mulville in the semifinals where she was set to play Texas’ Vivian Ovroostky. Ovroostky placed runner-up in the tournament.

On the consolation side of the bracket, Massey defeated Kaytlin Taylor 6-3, 3-0 before an injury by the Cal State Fullerton player the match. Costache was defeated 6-4, 6-2 by Elys Ventrua of Colorado. On Sunday, Massey lost to Cal State Fullerton’s Sein Myoung 6-1, 7-5. Redemption came for Costache on the final day of the tournament, against Taylor in a 6-2, 7-5 win to close out the team’s singles play.

Doubles play for Kansas kicked off on Saturday in the Round of 16 after both duos received first-round byes.

Gagoshidze and Mulville won 6-4 over Isabelle Lee and Sloane Morra of USC before losing 6-1 in the quarterfinals to Oklahoma State’s Anastasiya Komar and Raquel Gonzalez who won the tournament.

Massey and Costache defeated host team San Diego’s Elizabeth Goldsmith and Mia Mack 6-3. In quarterfinals, they fell 7-5 to another Oklahoma State duo consisting of Safiya Carrington and Novak who made it to the championship before losing to their own teammates.

In the consolation bracket, Massey and Costache lost to 7-6 (7) to Duffy and Josei Usereau of Cal State Fullerton on Sunday morning to conclude the tournament.

Singles Results

First Round Silvia Maria Costache def. Jordyn McBride, 6-3, 7-5 Jocelyn Massey def. Zoe Olmos, 6-7 (8), 6-2, 6-3

Second Round Kristina Novak def. Silvia Marie Costache, 6-3, 6-3 Malaika Rapolu def. Jocelyn Massey, 6-4, 6-2 Andjela Skrobonja def. Tamari Gagoshize, 6-2, 6-2 Gracie Mulville def. Parker Fry, 6-0, 7-6 (8)

Round of 16 Gracie Mulville def. Natalie Duffy, 6-3, 6-2

Quarterfinals Vivian Ovrootsky def. Gracie Mulville, walkover (injury)

Consolation Day 3 Elys Ventura def. Silvia Maria Costache, 6-4, 6-2 Jocelyn Massey def. Kaitlyn Taylor, 6-3, 3-0 (retired – injury)

Consolation Day 4 Silvia Maria Costache def. Kaitlyn Taylor, 6-2, 7-5 Sein Myoung def. Jocelyn Massey, 6-1, 7-5



Doubles