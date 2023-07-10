🎾 Kansas Tennis Earns ITA All-Academic Awards

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s tennis team received multiple academic honors including All-Academic Team and seven individual Scholar-Athlete awards, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced on Monday.

As a team, Kansas was recognized as an All-Academic Team following a record-breaking year in the classroom. In the spring, the Jayhawks set a program record 3.77 team GPA. In order to be named an ITA All-Academic team, a program must have a grade point average of 3.2 or above, while all student-athletes on the roster and all varsity letterwinners factor into the team cumulative GPA for the most recent academic year.

In addition to the team recognition, seven Jayhawks were named ITA Scholar Athletes, including, Sylvia Costache, Tamari Gagoshidze, Heike Janse Van Vuuren, Roxana Manu, Mariana Manyoma Velasquez, Jocelyn Massey, Kylin Sadler and Maria Titova. To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, individuals must have at least a 3.5 GPA.

Earlier this year, Titova was named a College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honoree, while Manu has been recognized by the ITA as a Scholar-Athlete for the second-consecutive year.