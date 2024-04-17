🎾 Kansas Tennis Falls to UCF, 4-2, in First Round of Big 12 Championship

Stillwater, OKLA. – Kansas women’s tennis fell to No. 8 seed UCF, 4-2, in the first round of the Big 12 Tennis Championship at the Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Wednesday night.

The loss finishes Kansas’ season at 10-14, including a 6-7 mark in Big 12 play. Kansas’ season was highlighted by a 6-4 record on its home court, including a ranked win vs. No. 35 BYU on March 16.

UCF improved to 10-11 overall and 7-6 in conference play with the win. The Knights have defeated the Jayhawks in back-to-back matches, after claiming a 4-3 victory on April 17 in Lawrence. UCF will now take on No. 1 seeded Oklahoma State on Thursday at 6 p.m.

In Wednesday’s action, UCF struck first by winning the doubles point for a 1-0 lead over the Jayhawks. Maria Titova and Gracie Mulville fell 6-1 on court one, while Kyoka Kubo and Jocelyn Massey took their match on court two to a tiebreaker before falling 7-6 (5). The lone duo to earn a victory in doubles was Jasmine Adams and Heike Janse Van Vuuren on court three as they topped Olivia Lincer and Donatella Guarnieri for a 6-1 win.

Kansas swung the lead at the start of singles play as Adams tied up the score at 1-1 with a 6-3, 6-2 in the No. 6 slot for her first back-to-back singles win of the season. Titova followed with a 6-2, 6-2 win over on court two over No. 102 ranked Noel Saidenova, which gave Kansas a 2-1 lead.

UCF went on to claim the next three singles matches to defeat the Jayhawks, 4-2. Kubo’s match on court four went unfinished in the third set at 6-2, 5-7, 3-0.