🎾 Kansas Tennis Finishes Fall Season

STILLWATER, Okla. – Jayhawk Tennis played their final tournament of the fall season this weekend as they participated in the Big 12 Invitational, hosted by Oklahoma State.

Kansas had five individuals compete in the tournament and two teams of doubles. Sonia Smagina and Tiffany Lagarde started off the event with an 8-2 victory over Oklahoma, but they would not advance further after suffering a close defeat to Baylor on Saturday. Malkia Ngounou and Roxana Manu lost their opener but came back to get a win on Sunday over Kansas State.

In singles, KU was led by Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez, who reached the finals in Flight C with victories over Baylor and West Virginia. Manyoma-Velasquez won the first set over Texas Tech in the finals, but she was upended in three sets, falling 10-7 in the third. Smagina went 2-2 for the weekend, while Manu and Lagarde were each 1-3.

Kansas Tennis returns to action on January 14-16, 2022, at the San Diego Invitational.