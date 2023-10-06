🎾 Kansas Tennis Heads to Dallas for SMU Invitational

DALLAS – Playing in its third tournament of the fall season, Kansas women’s tennis will travel to Dallas, Texas to compete in the SMU Invitational October 6-8 at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex.

Play begins on Friday beginning at 9 a.m. CT with doubles, followed by singles at approximately 10 a.m. Kansas will compete against host SMU, Washington, Wisconsin, TCU, Arkansas and Wichita State throughout the weekend.

The SMU Invitational comes after Kansas played at the USTA Intercollegiate Championships in San Diego, California from Sept. 21-24.

At the USTA Intercollegiate Championships, Kansas’ Gracie Mulville advanced to the round of 16 by defeating USC’s Parker Fry 6-0, 7-6 (8). In doubles, Kansas’ Tamari Gagoshidze and Mulville won 6-4 over Isabelle Lee and Sloane Morra of USC before losing 6-1 in the quarterfinals to Oklahoma State’s Anastasiya Komar and Raquel Gonzalez who won the tournament.

The SMU Invitational serves as Kansas’ third competition of the fall season, as Kansas returns home to the Jayhawk Tennis Center on October 12-16 to host the ITA Central Region Championships.