🎾 Kansas Tennis Hosts ITA Central Region Championships

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s tennis team returns home to host the ITA Central Regional Championship at the Jayhawk Tennis Center located in Rock Chalk Park from October 12-16.

The four-day event starts on Oct. 12 at 9 a.m. and wraps up on Oct. 16. Doubles and singles winners of the tournament, along with other finalists, will all qualify for the ITA National Fall Championships on Nov. 2-5. A full schedule of events for the ITA Central Region Championships will be available here.

The ITA National Fall Championships is the second-to-last tournament of the Fall for the Kansas women’s tennis team. The Big 12 Fall Championship from Nov. 10-12 in Waco, Texas, will conclude the fall season.

The Jayhawks will travel to Fort Worth, Texas, next week for the TCU Invitational starting on Oct. 27.

At the USTA Intercollegiate Championships earlier this fall, Kansas’ Gracie Mulville advanced to the round of 16 by defeating USC’s Parker Fry 6-0, 7-6 (8). In doubles, Kansas’ Tamari Gagoshidze and Mulville won 6-4 over Isabelle Lee and Sloane Morra of USC before losing 6-1 in the quarterfinals to Oklahoma State’s Anastasiya Komar and Raquel Gonzalez who won the tournament.

For updates on the ITA Central Regional Championship follow @KansasTennis on X.