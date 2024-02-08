🎾 Kansas Tennis Set for Home Opener vs. Old Dominion Sunday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the first time this season, the Kansas women’s tennis team will play on its home court as the Jayhawks welcome Old Dominion to the Jayhawk Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Action begins at 12 p.m. on Sunday, beginning with doubles, followed by singles. Admission to the Jayhawk Tennis Center is free.

The Jayhawks look to avenge a pair of losses at the ITA Kickoff Tournament, as Kansas fell to Arizona State, 4-2 and Notre Dame, 4-3 on Jan. 26-27. Sunday’s match against Old Dominion will be the first of nine home duels this season.

Last year’s match against Old Dominion was a tight contest with Kansas pulling out a 4-3 victory for its second-straight victory against the Monarchs. Kansas claimed the match by winning the doubles point and securing three singles points, highlighted by Heike Janse Van Vuuren picking up wins in both doubles and singles.

Fans can follow along with Sunday’s match via live video here, as well as live stats available here. Fans can also follow @KansasTennis on X for live updates.

Up Next

Kansas will be on the road for seven straight duels as they take on Texas Tech, Arizona and UC Santa Barbara from Feb. 16-17 in Santa Barbara, California. The team will then head to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to face Arkansas on Feb. 23 and Northwestern on Feb. 24. They’ll open Big 12 Play with Oklahoma State on March 1 and face Kansas State on March 3 before returning home to play Iowa State on March 9.