🎾 Kansas Tennis Set for Three Home Matches This Weekend

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s tennis returns home for a busy weekend of competition as the Jayhawks host Saint Louis, No. 7 Texas and No. 22 Oklahoma to the Jayhawk Tennis Center this weekend. Admission to the Jayhawk Tennis Center is free for all three matches.

Kansas enters the weekend off a two-match road trip to Texas, in which Kansas fell to No. 52 TCU, 4-0, and No. 30 Baylor, 4-3. The Jayhawks enter the weekend with a 5-10 overall record but have been strong at the Jayhawk Tennis Center with a 3-1 record and wins against Old Dominion, Iowa State and No. 35 BYU.

The action will begin on Thursday, when the Jayhawks take on Saint Louis at 10 a.m. at the Jayhawk Tennis Center. Saint Louis enters the match with an undefeated 12-0 record this season. Kansas is 8-0 all-time against Saint Louis, with the last matchup between the two schools coming in 2013.

On Thursday evening, the Jayhawks will host No. 7 Texas at 5 p.m. The Longhorns enter the match with a 13-4 overall record including a 6-1 run in Big 12 Conference play. Texas has won seven of its last nine matches with its only losses coming to No. 1 Oklahoma State and No. 3 Stanford.

Following Thursday’s matches, the Jayhawks will host No. 22 Oklahoma for the weekend finale on Saturday at 12 p.m. Oklahoma is coming off a 4-1 loss vs. No. 1 Oklahoma State on March 24, but holds a 10-5 record so far this season. The Sooners are 5-2 in Big 12 Conference Play.

Following this weekend’s matches, the Jayhawks will head east to take on West Virginia in Morgantown on Friday, April 5, followed by a trip to Cincinnati to take on the Bearcats on Sunday, April 7. Kansas will then return home for three matches at the Jayhawk Tennis Center vs. Wichita State (April 12), Houston (April 12), and UCF (April 14).