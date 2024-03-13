🎾 Kansas Tennis Set to Host Texas Tech, BYU to Jayhawk Tennis Center

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 58 Kansas tennis is set for back-to-back home matches this week as the Jayhawks host No. 27 Texas Tech on Thursday, March 14 and No. 35 BYU on Saturday, March 16 to the Jayhawk Tennis Center.

Fresh off a two-match win streak, the Jayhawks will take on Texas Tech for the second time this season at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The two teams previously met on Feb. 17 in Santa Barbara, Calif., with Texas Tech taking the close match, 4-3. Texas Tech’s Cristina Tiglea sits No. 85 in singles and the Red Raider duo of Metka Komac and Avelina Sayfetdinova are ranked No. 7 in the nation.

The Jayhawks will then host Big 12 Conference newcomer BYU on Saturday at 12 p.m. The two teams have met 23 times in the series history, with the last meeting coming in 2009. BYU has won each of the last five matches and holds the series advantage at 17-6. BYU is 11-2 on the year and 3-1 in their first season in the conference.

Admission to both matches at the Jayhawk Tennis Center is free.

Kansas has won back-to-back Big 12 Conference matches against Kansas State (4-1) and Iowa State (5-2) and enter this week with a 4-7 overall record and 2-0 record at home.

The Jayhawks have been led by strong singles play from junior Maria Titova and freshman Kyoka Kubo. Titova has won back-to-back matches and holds a 5-3 record in singles play between No. 1 and No. 2 singles this season. Kubo has had breakout freshman season with a 10-1 record at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, with her first loss of the season coming in the most recent match vs. Iowa State.

Kansas has taken the doubles point in five matches this season, including its last two victories at Kansas State and vs. Iowa State. The Jayhawks are 4-2 as a team when winning the doubles point.

Following this week’s home matches, the Jayhawks will travel to Texas for matches at TCU on March 22 and at Baylor on March 24. Kansas will then return home for two-straight home matches against Texas on March 28 and Oklahoma on March 30.

Fans can follow along with this week’s action via live video here, as well as live stats available here. Fans can also follow @KansasTennis on X for live updates.