🎾 Kansas Tennis Set to Open 2024 with the Duel in the Desert

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas tennis opens its 2024 slate this week by hosting the Duel in the Desert in Indian Wells, California beginning on Thursday, January 11. The three-day tournament runs through the weekend and will feature Kansas, Arkansas, Clemson and Iowa State.

Action at the Duel in the Desert begins on Thursday at 2 p.m. CT and will continue through Saturday, with each team competing in singles and doubles.

The Duel in the Desert is Kansas’ first competition of 2024, as Kansas rolls into the spring with the ITA Kickoff Tournament in Columbus, Ohio from January 26-27. The pair of tournaments lead into match play where Kansas will play eight home duals and eight away duals.

The Jayhawks finished the fall season in November, competing in numerous tournaments throughout the fall semester. The Jayhawks were picked seventh in the Big 12 Conference entering the spring season and feature a mix of returning and new talent.

All-Big 12 honorees Heike Janse Van Vuuren and Maria Titova return this season for the Jayhawks. In 2023, Van Vuuren was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team. Kansas also brings in several newcomers looking to make an impact, including Jasmine Adams, Gracie Mulville and Kyoka Kubo.

Kansas is led by head coach Todd Chapman, who enters his 11th season as the Jayhawks’ head coach. Kansas will open Big 12 Conference play on March 1 as Kansas travels to Stillwater, Oklahoma to take on Oklahoma State.

